The International Interior Design Association (IIDA; Chicago) has elevated two healthcare sector members to its College of Fellows. The honor is awarded to members who have made a significant impact within their firms and whose work has significantly influenced the design profession.

The newly elevated members include:

Robert Norwood, FIIDA, firm leader, interior design practice, NBBJ (Los Angeles).

Abby Scott, FIIDA, interior designer and interior design principal, HDR (Omaha, Neb.).

“We applaud and welcome these leading minds of the profession into the College of Fellows,” Viveca Bissonnette, College of Fellows chair, said in a press release. “This year, and every year, inductees of this prestigious honor are passionate advocates and leaders with a commitment to the values of the association and exemplify a confident, inclusive outlook for designers of tomorrow.”

For more on IIDA, go here.