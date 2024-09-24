Healthcare provider Inova (Falls Church, Va.) plans to break ground this fall on Inova Alexandria Hospital at Landmark in Alexandria, Va., according to thezebra.org.

The new hospital will be part of a 1.1-million-square-foot mixed-use development on the site of the former Landmark Mall and replace the existing Inova Alexandria Hospital, which will close when the new hospital opens, which is expected in 2028, according to the Inova website.

The new facility will include a larger emergency department, private patient rooms, and the Inova Schar Cancer Institute.

A medical office building is also part of the project and will house approximately 50 specialty physician offices.

