Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.) opened Inova Health Center – Oakland in Alexandria, Va., according to a news release from Ennead (New York), one of two architecture firms on the project along with Ballinger (Philadelphia, Pa.).

The 4-story facility consists of a freestanding emergency department (ED), outpatient imaging, ambulatory surgery, primary care, and medical offices.

