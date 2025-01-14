Inova Loudoun Hospital in In Leesburg, Va., opened a pediatric care unit on the sixth floor, according to the website loudounnow.com.

The unit includes 12 pediatric beds, with six additional rooms available for overflow; 36 adult-sized medical beds; eight nurses’ stations; and a children’s activity room.

The 42,000-foot-square foot unit features iPads installed outside each room, online tracking systems that locate patients from their wristbands, telehealth services, and concealed overhead lifts.

