The Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery in Lima, Ohio, has completed a $28 million expansion and renovation, according to a news release from Design Collaborative (Fort Wayne, Ind.), the designer and architect on the project.

The project included a two-story, 50,000-square-feet addition to the center, including a 28-bed perioperative suite, epidural clinic, and pharmacy, according to the Design Collaborative website.

Renovations to another 22,000 of existing space were completed in the second phase of the project, including the addition of three new operating rooms (ORs) adjacent to three existing ORs, a new urgent care clinic, expanded central sterile department, more equipment storage, expanded dining and lounge spaces, and modernization of the façade and hospital entrance.

The project team also includes Tuttle Construction (builder; Lima).

