Integrated design firm DLR Group (Cleveland) appointed Mark Tiscornia as principal and global healthcare leader in the company’s Phoenix office, according to a news release.

In his nearly 30 years of design and construction experience, Tiscornia has worked on a variety of healthcare projects, including the Stanford Medicine Children’s Health expansion, part of Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Palo Alta, Calif.

DLR Group’s healthcare design portfolio includes acute and ambulatory care facilities for Cleveland Clinic, Veterans Affairs outpatient clinics, and regional healthcare systems.

