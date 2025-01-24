Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City, Utah) completed a redesign of the Women’s Center at Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy, Utah, according to a news release.

The redesigned center houses a new labor and delivery unit, spacious birthing rooms, suites with specially designed labor tubs, and a well-baby nursery.

Services offered include labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum care all in one room; telehealth services for coordinated access to neo-natal care; and consultation, preparation, and coaching for high-risk births, resuscitations, and other time-sensitive procedures.

