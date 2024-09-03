Intermountain Garfield Memorial Hospital started construction on an expansion in Panguitch, Utah, according to a news release.

The project will include a new operating room (OR) and remodeled central processing area, post-anesthesia care unit (PACU), and pharmacy. The new OR will address a need for proper ventilation systems for anesthesia gases, which the existing OR lacks. An additional OR will double as a gastroenterology suite. The pharmacy renovation will also include a new ventilation system to facilitate the sterile mixing of IV medications.

The project team includes architecture and design firm VCBO Architecture (Salt Lake City, Utah). The project is expected to be completed in early 2026.

