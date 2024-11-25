Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City, Utah) unveiled a nearly $1 billion plan to build a replacement hospital for St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings, Mont., according to a news release.

The new 14-story, 737,000-square-foot facility will house 243 patient beds, all designed with the ability to convert to intensive care units, and shell space for an additional 16 beds.

The hospital will also feature decentralized nursing stations on every floor, a chapel, outpatient pharmacy, gift shop, and discharge lounge.

The project is scheduled to begin construction in spring 2025 and be completed in 2029.

Read more news about Intermountain Health here.