Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City) completed construction of the new $650 million Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Colo., according to the Colorado Sun.

Situated on 28 acres, the replacement hospital will expand emergency care with a Level II trauma center, stroke center, and neuroscience critical care unit, according to a news release from Intermountain Health.

The new facility will also include expanded public areas, including a large atrium.

The legacy medical center will cease acute hospital operations, but will maintain a hospice program.

