Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital (Salt Lake City) plans to build a new family-centered behavioral health center in Taylorsville, Utah, according to the website ksltv.com.

The 90,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing Wasatch Canyons Behavioral Health Campus in Taylorsville. Services will include a walk-in crisis center for autism and other neuro-related needs.

The center is expected to open in late 2025.

Read more news about Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital here.