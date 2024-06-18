Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital To Build Family Behavioral Health Center In Taylorsville, Utah
Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital (Salt Lake City) plans to build a new family-centered behavioral health center in Taylorsville, Utah, according to the website ksltv.com.
The 90,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing Wasatch Canyons Behavioral Health Campus in Taylorsville. Services will include a walk-in crisis center for autism and other neuro-related needs.
The center is expected to open in late 2025.
Read more news about Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital here.