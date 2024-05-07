Iredell Memorial Hospital, part of Iredell Health System (Statesville, N.C.), completed an expansion to its emergency department (ED) in Statesville, N.C.

The project adds 4,800 square feet and 10 new treatment spaces to the ED, including exam rooms, three critical care rooms, and four secure behavioral health rooms with a separate entrance and exit for patient privacy, according to a news release.

An 11,200-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s critical care unit is still underway. That project consists of 11 new critical care rooms, four of which will contain bariatric ceiling lifts, according to a news release.

The project team includes designer The Beck Group (Dallas), engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group (Washington, D.C.), and construction company Rodgers Builders (Charlotte, N.C.).