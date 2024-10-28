The Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a mental health center located inside its facility in Detroit, according to the website wdet.org.

ICD’s faith-based My Mental Wellness center provides free on-site and virtual therapy and counseling sessions, as well as maternal health, career coaching, annual health fairs, and services for the special needs community.

ICD plans to add additional healthcare services for the community in the future.

