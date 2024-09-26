Indiana University Health (IU Health; Fort Wayne, Ind.) broke ground on a new hospital in Roanoke, Ind., according to wowo.com.

The $421 million project consists of a 5-story hospital with 140 beds, 17 emergency department (ED) exam rooms, and six operating rooms (ORs).

Additionally, the facility will house three catheterization labs for advanced cardiac procedures and three to four endoscopy rooms for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

The hospital is expected to open in spring 2027.