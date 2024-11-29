Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital plans to begin construction in the spring of 2025 on an expansion of its emergency department (ED) and operating suites at its St. Petersburg, Fla., campus, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The $62 million project will add a 2-story, 28,000-square-foot facility onto the hospital’s existing ED to accommodate complex surgical procedures. The new facility will house six flexible ED rooms for pediatric patients and the hospital’s four largest operating suites on the second floor.

The addition is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.

