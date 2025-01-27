Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (St. Petersburg, Fla.) announced plans to build a new pediatric center in Wesley Chapel, Fla., according to a news release.

The 56-bed hospital will include a 16-room ED, four imaging rooms, four ORs, support services, and clinic space with room to grow on a 112-acre site.

Construction is expected to begin early this year and be completed in 2027.

