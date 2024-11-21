Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center unveiled an expanded behavioral health unit that is set to open this winter, according to cbsnews.com.

The new unit has more than four times the space as the former unit, growing from 1,500 square feet to 7,000 square feet. The expansion also quadrupled patient capacity, from six beds to 24. Some rooms in the new unit are semi-private with two beds.

