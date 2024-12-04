Joseph Brant Hospital To Develop New Mental Health Unit In Burlington, Ontario, Canada
Joseph Brant Hospital (Burlington, Ontario, Canada) plans to develop a new mental health unit at its Burlington campus, according to a news release from the City of Burlington.
The new unit will consist of an adult outpatient area, adult psychiatric intensive care, expanded child and youth programming, and specialized programs for crisis intervention, assessment, and stabilization.
Read more about behavioral health models here.