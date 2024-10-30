Architecture and design firm KAI Design (St. Louis) hired Nicholas Simmerman as a project manager in its Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, office, according to a news release.

Simmerman is responsible for ensuring overall profitability and customer satisfaction as well as managing owner relationships, subcontractors, and firm personnel.

He has more than 18 years of experience in architecture, including departmental renovations for Tenet Healthcare System (Dallas) and Concentra Urgent Care (Addison, Texas).

