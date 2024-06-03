Kai Enterprises Completes Construction Of William N. Dill Youth Development Center In St. Louis, Missouri
Architect and general contractor Kai Enterprises (St. Louis, Mo.) completed construction of the $7.1 million William N. Dill Youth Development Center in St. Louis, Mo., according to a news release.
Situated on the campus of child services organization Every Child’s Hope, the 18,000-square-foot facility houses 30 private rooms for children healing from trauma, across three wings (two for boys and one for girls).
