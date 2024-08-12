Kettering Health (Kettering, Ohio) plans to build a $44 million hospital in Xenia, Ohio, according to a news release.

Kettering Health Xenia will replace Kettering Health Green Memorial and include a full-service emergency department (ED), imaging suite, and breast cancer screening center.

The project is expected to take 24 months to complete, during which Greene Memorial will continue to provide patient care.

