Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, part of healthcare system Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.), opened a relocated and expanded radiology oncology suite at the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center on its campus in Burlington, Mass., according to a news release.

The 28,000-square-foot suite on the first floor includes 10 exam rooms, four patient consult rooms, and dedicated spaces for patients and caregivers to rest and recharge.

The expansion also made room for two new linear accelerators, a new computed tomography (CT) simulator, and a high-dose rate brachytherapy procedural suite with mobile CT unit.

