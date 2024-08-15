Lakeridge Health (Whitby, Ontario, Canada) and Infrastructure Ontario, a government agency that supports initiatives to maximize value on public infrastructure and real estate, issued a request for qualifications to begin selecting the project team for the Bowmanville Hospital redevelopment in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, according to a news release.

The project will double the size of the hospital, expand critical care services, and add an ambulatory care center and hemodialysis center.

The redeveloped hospital will include private patient rooms, bariatric rooms, a rooftop helipad, Level 3 critical care capacity, and a new parking garage.