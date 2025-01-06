Lawrence Group Completes New Grove Ronald McDonald House In St. Louis
Architecture firm Lawrence Group (St. Louis) has completed the new Grove Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis for Ronald McDonald House Charities (St. Louis), according to a news release.
The new $34 million facility replaces two older buildings and provides access to nearby St. Louis Children’s SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and Shriner’s Hospital for Children – St. Louis.
The project team for the 76,000-square-foot, 4-story facility includes Lawrence Group, the architect, interior designer, and landscape designer on the project and BSI Constructors (St. Louis), the project’s general contractor.
The facility includes 72 long-stay guest rooms, a wellness suite, serenity spaces, hospitality lounges, commercial kitchen, interactive game rooms, and an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant playroom featuring an imaginative tree structure and slide.
