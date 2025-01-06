Architecture firm Lawrence Group (St. Louis) has completed the new Grove Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis for Ronald McDonald House Charities (St. Louis), according to a news release.

The new $34 million facility replaces two older buildings and provides access to nearby St. Louis Children’s SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and Shriner’s Hospital for Children – St. Louis.

The project team for the 76,000-square-foot, 4-story facility includes Lawrence Group, the architect, interior designer, and landscape designer on the project and BSI Constructors (St. Louis), the project’s general contractor.

The facility includes 72 long-stay guest rooms, a wellness suite, serenity spaces, hospitality lounges, commercial kitchen, interactive game rooms, and an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant playroom featuring an imaginative tree structure and slide.

