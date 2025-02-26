Lee Health held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on the new Lee Health Fort Myers campus in Fort Myers, Fla., according to a news release.

The 53-acre campus will house a 416,000-square-foot replacement acute care hospital with up to 168 beds, including 24 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, a 44-bed emergency department (ED), and 10 operating rooms (ORs). In addition, a 125,000-square-foot medical office building (MOB) with eight ORs will be home to the Lee Health Musculoskeletal Institute. The project also includes an 18,000-square-foot central energy plant.

Architecture, design, and planning firm Flad (Madison, Wis.) completed the master plan for the project.

The first phase of the construction is slated for completion in 2028.

