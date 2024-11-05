Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN; Allentown, Pa.), which operates hospital campuses as well as outpatient care facilities across Pennsylvania, broke ground on a new neighborhood hospital in Tannersville, Pa., according to the website lvhn.org.

Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Tannersville will house 11 emergency department (ED) beds and 10 inpatient beds. Services will include adult rehabilitation and cardiology.

Slated to open in winter 2026, the project will be LVHN’s third hospital, joining two facilities in Macungie, Pa., and Gilbertsville, Pa.

