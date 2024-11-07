LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va., opened a freestanding emergency department (ED) in Christiansburg, Va., according to a news release.

The 10,000-square-foot LewisGale Christiansburg ER houses 11 patient rooms, a trauma center, imaging department, and lab.

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery is part of HCA Virginia health system (Richmond, Va.), a branch of HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.).

