Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) opened Jefferson Regional Specialty Hospital, a 76-bed rehabilitation and behavioral health hospital, in White Hall, Ark., according to a news release.

The 87,000-square-foot facility has 40 beds for inpatient rehabilitation and 36 beds in its behavioral health unit, replacing and increasing the number of beds previously available for this purpose at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Ark.

Rehabilitation services are tailored to patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, trauma, spinal cord injury, amputation, and orthopedic injury. Behavioral health services include crisis stabilization for acute mental health and substance use disorders, detoxification from alcohol and drugs, and treatment for anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read more news about this project here.