Multidisciplinary engineering, architecture, and technology firm LiRo-Hill (Syosset, N.Y.) has appointed John Fowler as vice president and New England healthcare practice leader, according to a news release.

Working in the national firm’s Boston office, Fowler will lead the planning and design of healthcare projects, as well as grow the firm’s healthcare design services.

With more than 20 years of experience, Fowler’s past work includes projects for Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Needham in Needham, Mass., Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., and UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.