Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Breaks Ground On New Specialty Clinics Building In Loma Linda, California
Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Specialties Clinic Building on its campus in Loma Linda, Calif., according to a news release.
The 5-story, 105,000-square-foot clinic will house pediatric services including orthopedic surgery, high-risk infant care, cardiology, and speech therapy.
The new facility is expected to open in 2026.
