Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Specialties Clinic Building on its campus in Loma Linda, Calif., according to a news release.

The 5-story, 105,000-square-foot clinic will house pediatric services including orthopedic surgery, high-risk infant care, cardiology, and speech therapy.

The new facility is expected to open in 2026.

Read more about Loma Linda University Medical Center here.