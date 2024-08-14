Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago expects to open the Schaumburg Outpatient, Primary Care and Infusion Center in summer 2025 in Schaumburg, Ill., according to a news release.

The 75,000-square-foot facility will offer ancillary, diagnostic, orthotics, prosthetics, laboratory, and pharmacy services, as well as serve as an ambulatory infusion center.

The project recently completed the structural phase of construction, with general contractor Skender (Chicago) placing the final piece of structural steel.

The project team also includes HKS (architect; Dallas), IMEG Corp. (structural and mechanical engineer; Rock Island, Ill.), and V3 Companies (civil engineer; Woodridge, Ill.).