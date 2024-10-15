Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital Cuts Ribbon On Renovation, Expansion In Warsaw, Indiana
Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, part of the Lutheran Health Network (Fort Wayne, Ind.), completed a $30 million renovation and expansion on its campus in Warsaw, Ind., according to Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly.
The project consists of 25,700 square feet of new construction and renovations, including a larger lobby with a new public entry and renovated patient rooms, public spaces, and nurses’ stations on the medical, surgical, and intensive care (ICU) units.
Additionally, pre- and post-surgical bays were expanded, the hospital’s façade was updated, and new campus exterior signage was added to enhance patient wayfinding.
