Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, part of the Lutheran Health Network (Fort Wayne, Ind.), completed a $30 million renovation and expansion on its campus in Warsaw, Ind., according to Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly.

The project consists of 25,700 square feet of new construction and renovations, including a larger lobby with a new public entry and renovated patient rooms, public spaces, and nurses’ stations on the medical, surgical, and intensive care (ICU) units.

Additionally, pre- and post-surgical bays were expanded, the hospital’s façade was updated, and new campus exterior signage was added to enhance patient wayfinding.

