Maine Medical Center plans to open its new eight-story, 300,000-square-foot Malone Family Tower in Portland, Me., in June according to a news release.

The new tower will primarily serve cardiac and cardiovascular patients, and will house 86 private rooms, 10 operating rooms (ORs), nine procedure rooms, and 40 pre- and post-procedure beds.

The facility will also include a new 20,000-square-foot sterile processing department on the top floor.