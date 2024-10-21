Construction has reached the halfway mark on Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, Wash., according to king5.com.

The $415 million project broke ground in spring 2023 and is expected to be completed in late 2025, opening to patients in early 2026.

After more than 30 years of sharing space with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, the 250,000-square-foot pediatric campus will stand alone and include a 5-story patient tower and ambulatory building with urgent care and behavioral health services, according to the hospital’s website.

Plans also include two new parking structures, one for staff and one for patients and visitors.

The new buildings will be detached from the hospital’s existing outpatient center. The entrance for both acute and emergency services will be a single covered drop-off point.

The project team includes CBRE (Dallas) as project manager; ESa (Earl Swensson Associates; Nashville) and TGB Architects (Edmonds, Wash.) for architecture and design; WSP USA (Dallas) for building engineering services; SDG (Nashville) for structural engineering; AHBL (Tacoma) for civil engineering and landscape design; and Layton Construction (Salt Lake City) and Abbott Construction (Tacoma) for construction of the new hospital.