Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, N.Y., held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of its new outpatient behavioral health center adjacent to its campus, according to the website greaterlongisland.com.

The facility features a new rapid access center where patients can get immediate access to assessments and referrals for behavioral health care.

Outpatient services include adult and adolescent partial hospitalization, chemical dependency, eating disorders, and gambling addiction programs.

For more on behavioral health design, go here.