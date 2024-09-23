Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospital and clinic in Waseca, Minn., completed an expansion and renovation of its emergency department (ED), according to a news release.

The $4.2 million project added a new wing of exam and treatment rooms and a multifunctional ambulance garage.

Additionally, an enhanced floor plan is designed to improve patient flow and efficiency and the patient and emergency vehicle entry points were renovated.

The ED remained fully operational throughout the project, which started in June 2022.

