Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) opened Mayo Clinic Health System – La Crosse, a new 6-story hospital in La Crosse, Wis., according to a news release.

The largest construction project in the history of Mayo Clinic, the $215 million hospital includes 96 beds, cardiac care, radiology and imaging, medical-surgical units, intensive care unit (ICU), and a family birth center and special care nursery.

The hospital was developed using green building solutions, including a geothermal heating and cooling system that utilizes groundwater to regulate temperature.

