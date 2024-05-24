Mayo Clinic Health System (Rochester, Minn.) opened a $155 million hospital expansion at its campus in Mankato, Minn.

The project consisted of the new Marsh Building patient tower, with modernized and expanded intensive and pediatric care unites, new medical/surgical unit, birth center, and Level 2 nursery, according to a news release.

Additionally, three floors were added to the two-story Cornerstone Building for 121 beds, a cardiac medical and progressive care unit (PCU), pediatric general care unit, as well as neurotrauma, hospice/palliative medicine, and interventional radiology services.

The project also expanded telehealth and digital technology.

Read more news about Mayo Clinic Health System here.