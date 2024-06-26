Contractor McCarthy Building Companies (St. Louis) marked the topping out of the 16-story Plaza West Tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, according to an article on the website rejournals. .

The new patient care tower will include 224 beds across seven floors for heart and vascular patients; a two-story intensive care unit (ICU) with 56 beds; and surgical, medical imaging, and interventional radiology departments.

The facility also will include a family lounge with a business center, quiet rooms, laundry facility, as well as two rooftop gardens.

CannonDesign (Pittsburgh) is the architect on the project and DTLS (St. Louis) is the landscape designer.