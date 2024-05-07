McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.) has begun a $61 million expansion and improvement initiative at its McLaren Flint campus, in Flint, Mich.

The project will renovate the hospital’s main entrance with a new canopy and improved traffic flow for patients and add two upright treatment units to the McLaren Proton Therapy Center, according to a news release.

Additionally, the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint will expand its clinical space by 13,735 square feet, including shelled