Medical City Heart Hospital, a 63-bed acute care hospital in Dallas, has started construction on a $60 million expansion, according to wfaa.com.

The project will add three floors and more than 60,000 square feet to the hospital.

The space will house a new 28-bed cardiovascular intensive care unit (CVICU), additional ICU beds for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (an advanced life support therapy for patients whose heart or lungs are not functioning properly), and shell space for additional beds.

Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2025.