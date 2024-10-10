Memorial Health System (Marietta, Ohio) began construction on a new women’s and children’s hospital at its Belpre Medical Campus in Belpre, Ohio, according to a news release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

The $125 million project will add a 66,000-square-foot hospital. Services will include specialized prenatal, obstetrics, and pediatric care, as well as a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and mental health services for mothers experiencing postpartum depression.

The health system is partnering with Akron Children’s Hospital (Akron, Ohio) on the project, which is expected to be completed in fall 2026.