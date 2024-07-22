Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital in Cyprus, Texas, plans to build a new six-story patient tower as part of a $277.5 million expansion project, which is expected to be completed in 2027, according to a news release.

The project will consist of 347,000 square feet of new and renovated service areas. The new North Tower will house Memorial Hermann – The Institute for Rehabilitation and Research (TIRR), with 12 inpatient rehabilitation beds and a gym. The new tower will also house 40 universal patient beds, a dialysis suite, campus kitchen, and café.

Additionally, the hospital’s existing emergency center will be expanded with four additional operating rooms and 13 beds, including eight dedicated for pediatrics; four trauma rooms; a cardiac catheterization and interventional radiology suite; cesarean-section suite; and six neonatal intensive care units.

The hospital’s main tower will also undergo renovations to expand departments such as sterile processing, pharmacy, lab, materials, management, and respiratory therapy.

