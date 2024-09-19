Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital in Katy, Texas, completed an expansion of its surgery and emergency departments (ED), according to a news release.

The project doubled the size of the ED to 40,000 square feet and added additional treatment rooms, including two trauma rooms and three operating rooms (ORs). Shell space to add up to three more ORs is also available.

A second phase of the project will renovate the existing ED and is expected to be completed in late summer 2025.

The project team includes HKS (architect; Dallas), M Strategic Partners (design and construction; Houston), and Tellepsen (general contractor; Houston).

Read more news about Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital here.