Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.) filed plans with a city advisory committee for a new 292,662-square-foot tower at Memorial Regional Hospital South in Hollywood, according to the website floridamedspace.com.

Plans for the eight-story building include an outpatient clinic, lobby, and gift shop on the first floor and 23 operating rooms and 53 post-operative recovery rooms on the second floor.

The third floor will house a pharmacy, simulation labs, rehabilitation center, and meeting space. The remaining five floors will each house 30 patient beds.