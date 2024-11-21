Mercy Medical Center Prepares To Open New Freestanding ED In Marion, Iowa
Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new freestanding emergency department (ED) that is scheduled to open this winter in Marion, Iowa, according to the Corridor Business Journal.
The project will house 12 exam rooms, two trauma rooms and imaging and lab services. It is located adjacent to the MercyCare Marion Family Practice and Urgent Care.
