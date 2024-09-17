The Minneapolis Veterans Administration (VA) broke ground on a new women’s clinic at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, according to the website cbsnews.com.

The project will consolidate women’s healthcare into one location, including primary care, gynecologic and reproductive healthcare, whole health coaching, peer support, maternity care coordination, and mental health care.

The clinic will have its own exterior entrance and is expected to open in summer 2026, according to a release from the VA.

