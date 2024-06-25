Modern Heart and Vascular Institute (MHVI), a diagnostic and preventative cardiovascular practice, has broken ground on a new cardiovascular center in Humble, Texas, according to a news release.

The four-story, 100,000-square-foot facility will offer advanced diagnostics, minimally invasive procedures, cardiac rehabilitation, electrophysiology, modern vein treatments, preventative heart care, cardiac consultation, and cardiovascular exams.

The project team includes architect Browne McGregor Architects (Houston) and general contractor Arch-Con Corp. (Houston).

The project is scheduled for completion in 2025.