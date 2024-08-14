Community healthcare provider Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers completed a renovation of its surgery department in Morris, Ill., according to a news release.

The $13.2 million project renovated 20,200 square feet of hospital space, including three operating rooms and two endoscopy rooms, and added a procedure room.

The project also added a dedicated surgical waiting room for families, new private consultation rooms, and a dedicated surgical exit on the west side of the hospital campus.

The architect on the project was DesignGroup (Columbus, Ohio).

