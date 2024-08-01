Mount Sinai Health System (New York) received approval from the New York State Department of Health (DOH; New York) to close the Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital in New York, according to the New York Times.

The decision comes with conditions that are aim at ensure that nearby hospitals, including NYC Health+Hospitals Bellevue and NYU Langone Health, aren’t overwhelmed by the increase of patients expected after Beth Israel shutters.

These requirements for the health system include funding an expansion of the emergency department (ED) at Bellevue and operating an urgent care center will be two blocks south of the closed hospital for three months, according to the article.

For now, Beth Israel will remain open and accept patients, according to the New York Times article. The health system first announced plans to close the hospital in 2023.

